Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This isn’t the first time the restaurant has received a poor food hygiene score.

Gino D’Acampo’s Liverpool restaurant has been hit with a one star food hygiene rating, after an inspection by the city council’s environmental health officials. Information made available online by the Food Standards Agency, following the assessment on March 28, revealed ‘major improvements’ were needed at the venue at the INNSiDE Liverpool hotel on Old Hall Street.

Usually, a breakdown of scores in three categories - hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and management of food safety - is published alongside the rating, however, this has not been provided. The one star score means ‘major improvements’ are necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Hall street venue was rated as five out five following an inspection in March 2023, however, this isn’t the first time environmental health officers have raised concerns. In January 2023, the restaurant was also hit with a one star hygiene rating after inspectors found out of date meat and poor standards of cleaning.

A Freedom of Information request made at the time revealed that officers found number of foods in a walk-in fridge with expired use-by dates. The standard of cleaning in the main service kitchen was ‘poor’ and food debris and grease was noted. Two more inspections took place and the restaurant was awarded a three star rating, followed by the five star rating in March last year.