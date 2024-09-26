4 . The Vines, Lime Street, Liverpool L1

The Vines (also known as the Big House) was brought back to life by the 1936 Pub Co. in 2023. CAMRA said: "Rebuilt in 1907 as a Cains pub, the Vines, like its sister pub the Philharmonic, is one of the great show pubs of the country, and has been identified by CAMRA as having a nationally important historic pub interior. The harvest- themed plasterwork in the smoke-room was created by sculptor Walter Gilbert in 1908. The plasterwork and glass in the other room are the work of Henry Gustave Hiller." | Leigh Elliott Photography