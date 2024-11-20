Good Food Guide names the 50 ultimate places for Sunday roasts in England, Scotland and Wales - full list
- The Good Food Guide has announced the best places for a Sunday roast
- The winning restaurant is The Abbey Inn in Byland, North Yorkshire
- 75% of Good Food Readers voted a Sunday roast as Britain’s most famous meal
Restaurant guide The Good Food Guide has announced the top 50 places to visit for a Sunday roast, as part of its inaugural Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist.
The Good Food Guide’s search for the best Sunday roast is sponsored by Koffman’’s Potatoes and Tracklements and has been created to champion the UK hospitality industry from neighbourhood cafés to fine dining restaurants.
A Sunday roast was found to be one of the most popular meals in Britain, with 75% of Good Food Guide readers voting it as Britain's most famous dish.
The worthy winner as the best place for a Sunday roast across the UK was North Yorkshire based The Abbey Inn, which is located in Byland.
Other winners included Blacklock Canary Wharf in London for Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining, Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co in London for Best Value Sunday Roast, Shrub, Chester, Cheshire for Best Vegan Sunday Road and The Social Distortion in Hull, East Yorkshire for Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast.
Here is the full list of the Good Food Guide’s Best Sunday Roast Top 50 shortlist.
London
Blacklock, Canary Wharf Best Sunday Roast for Group Dining
Lagom at Hackney Church Brew Co, Hackney Best ValueSunday Roast
The Canton Arms, Stockwell
The Devonshire, Soho
The Holland, Kensington
The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate Village
South West England
Bank, Bristol
St Kew Inn, Bodmin, Cornwall
The Cornish Arms, Tavistock, Devon
The Dartmoor Inn, Lydford, Devon
The Great Bustard, Salisbury, Wiltshire
The Millbrook Inn, South Pool, Devon
The Somerford Arms, Little Somerford, Wiltshire
South East England
The Cat Inn, West Hoathly, West Sussex
The Merry Harriers, Hambledon, Surrey
The Plough Shiplake, Shiplake, Oxfordshire
The Plough, Rye, East Sussex
The Running Horses, Mickleham, Surrey
The White Hart, Fyfield, Oxfordshire
Central England
Howard Arms, Ilmington, Warwickshire
Seats at Robinsons, Wolverhampton, West Midlands
The New Inn, Hereford, Herefordshire
The Old Wharf Inn, Stourbridge, West Midlands
The Olive Branch, Clipsham, Rutland
The Pack Horse, Hayfield, Derbyshire
White Horse, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
East England
Socius, Burnham Market, Norfolk
The Brewers, Rattlesden, Suffolk
The Gunton Arms, Thorpe Market, Norfolk
The Sun Inn Felmersham, Felmersham, Bedfordshire
The Unruly Pig, Bromeswell, Suffolk
North West England
Fold, Marple Bridge, Greater Manchester
Heft, Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria
Shrub, Chester, Cheshire Best Vegan Sunday Roast
Solo, Aughton, Lancashire
The Black Bull, Sedbergh, Cumbria
North East England
Ox Club, Leeds, West Yorkshire
The Abbey Inn, Byland, North Yorkshire Overall Winner
The Brick Yard, Brighouse, West Yorkshire
The Owl Hawnby, Hawnby, North Yorkshire
The Social Distortion, Hull, East Yorkshire Best Twist on a Classic Sunday Roast
Scotland
Coorie Inn, Muthill, Perthshire & Kinross
Hawksmoor Edinburgh, Edinburgh, Lothians
Porter & Rye, Glasgow
The Loveable Rogue West End, Glasgow
Wales
Asador 44, Cardiff
Forage Farm Shop & Kitchen, Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan
Heaneys, Cardiff
The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon, Powys
Three Horseshoes Inn, Groesffordd, Powys
Where is your favourite place to visit for a Sunday roast? Let us know in the comment section below 👇
