Heinz has discontinued condiment Ploughman’s Pickle

The food product brand confirmed the discontinuation on X

Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle was suitable for gluten-free diets

Legendary food product brand Heinz had confirmed the discontinuation of a beloved condiment.

Heinz confirmed that it has discontinued its Ploughman’s Pickle spread, which is used on cheese sandwiches.

Disappointed shoppers were given the news that the popular condiment had been discontinued by Heinz after a fan asked the brand on X (formerly known as Twitter) why they couldn’t find Ploughman’s Pickle on the shelves.

X user @Pitt1Sarah wrote: “@HeinzUK I am trying to buy Heinz ploughman’s pickle but can’t buy it anywhere.

“Has it been discontinued? I like it cause it’s Gluten free”

Heinz replied to the customer, revealing that it had actually discontinued the product as it said: “Thanks for your message. Sorry to say but this product has now been discontinued.”

The customer replied: “Oh no! It was great & gluten free so great for us coeliacs.”

Heinz confirms it has discontinued a popular gluten-free condiment (Photo: Claudio Divizia - stock.adobe.com) | Claudio Divizia - stock.adobe.com

They further explained that the Branston brand of pickle spread contains barley, therefore is not suitable for gluten-free diets.

They asked Heinz if it would bring out a new version of the Ploughman’s Pickle, but the brand did not reply.

Other brands as well as supermarkets produce their own versions of pickle spread, but it is worth checking which are gluten-free.

