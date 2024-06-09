Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Expect sweet treats and a cute, pink interior.

Liverpool city centre is set to welcome its very own Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, offering sweet treats, milkshakes and burgers.

Opening on Berry Street, Hi Kitty already has three venues across Merseyside - Wallasey, Old Swan and Rice Lane - and opts for a cute, pink theme and, of course, its logo resembles the iconic Hello Kitty character.

Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, Hi Kitty, is set to open on Berry Street, serving the likes of burgers, fries and milkshakes. An opening date has not yet been announced, but work on the venue has begun.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located near the new Fluffy Fluffy pancake shop, Hi Kitty will serve a range of indulgent treats, from milkshakes and waffles to fresh cookie dough and ice cream, as well as savoury items such as burgers and fries.