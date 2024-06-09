Hello Kitty themed cafe to open in Liverpool city centre - official opening date
Liverpool city centre is set to welcome its very own Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, offering sweet treats, milkshakes and burgers.
Opening on Berry Street, Hi Kitty already has three venues across Merseyside - Wallasey, Old Swan and Rice Lane - and opts for a cute, pink theme and, of course, its logo resembles the iconic Hello Kitty character.
Located near the new Fluffy Fluffy pancake shop, Hi Kitty will serve a range of indulgent treats, from milkshakes and waffles to fresh cookie dough and ice cream, as well as savoury items such as burgers and fries.
The new venue will officially open on Friday, June 14 with a launch party from 5.00pm.
