Hello Kitty themed cafe to open in Liverpool city centre - official opening date

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 9th Jun 2024, 12:27 BST
Expect sweet treats and a cute, pink interior.

Liverpool city centre is set to welcome its very own Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, offering sweet treats, milkshakes and burgers.

Opening on Berry Street, Hi Kitty already has three venues across Merseyside - Wallasey, Old Swan and Rice Lane - and opts for a cute, pink theme and, of course, its logo resembles the iconic Hello Kitty character.

Hello Kitty-inspired cafe, Hi Kitty, is set to open on Berry Street, serving the likes of burgers, fries and milkshakes. An opening date has not yet been announced, but work on the venue has begun.

Located near the new Fluffy Fluffy pancake shop, Hi Kitty will serve a range of indulgent treats, from milkshakes and waffles to fresh cookie dough and ice cream, as well as savoury items such as burgers and fries.

The new venue will officially open on Friday, June 14 with a launch party from 5.00pm.

