Tripadvisor has revealed a restaurant in Liverpool as one of the UK's top hidden gems.

Tripadvisor has announced the winners of its Travellers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Restaurants, celebrating the highest-rated foodie spots around the UK.

Awards are determined on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews over the last 12 months and winners are among the top one percent of restaurants listed on the site.

The 2025 awards feature eight subcategories - Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Date Night, Hidden Gems, Vegan & Vegetarian and Pet-Friendly, as well as One-of-a-Kind, which is new for this year.

Here in Liverpool, Kassap Meat House was named among the UK’s best ‘Hidden Gems’, ranking third among the likes of Locanda De Gusti in Edinburgh and Burro Restaurant in North Yorkshire.

The Bold Street venue has earned a fantastic Tripadvisor rating of 4.7 out of five stars, from more 1,000 reviews, and specialises in serving high-quality, flavoursome dishes.

Also on Bold Street, Akasya placed among the best ‘Casual Dining’ spots in the UK, coming in at number 16.