After the range sold 1.46 million items in just two weeks after launching last year, Aldi has revived its Nando’s-style Rooster’s range for Spring and Summer 2025.

With the supermarket chain boasting that it’s 64% cheaper than Nando’s, Aldi’s returning Rooster’s range is set to take British shopping trolleys by storm, with some 15 peri-peri products now available in the cheeky Nando’s-style range.

Enabling people to create their own Nando’s at home with a Half Chicken Lemon and Herb (£3.99), side of Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49) and Rainbow Slaw (79p) for just £6.27 compared to £11.18 at Nando’s, the range has already earned plenty of rave reviews, with social media users praising the “Nando’s dupe”.

Aldi also have you covered when it comes to sauces too, with the discount supermarket stocking four delicious Nando’s-inspired sauces year-round - Bramwell’s Peri Peri Hot Sauce & Marinade in Hot, Medium, Lemon & Herb, and Garlic, each just £1.25 (250g).

With the economic effects of the cost of living crisis still lingering, Aldi also pointed out that, if Peri Peri lovers swapped Nando’s Hot Peri Peri Sauce (£2.70) for Aldi’s just once a week for a year, they’d save over £75... a seriously spicy saving.

