Published 7th Feb 2025
McDonald’s UK has announced the long-awaited arrival of its iconic green Shamrock Shake on UK shores for a limited time only.

Set to be available from Wednesday, March 12 for a limited two-week period, the famous Shamrock Shake will see McDonald’s trade the purple of their extremely popular Grimace shakes for the famous green of its much-anticipated Irish-inspired counterpart.

According to McDonald’s, ‘the delicious Shamrock Shake features a peppermint-flavoured syrup blended with a creamy milkshake base’, with the product - available form Wednesday, 12th March to Tuesday, 25th March - having enjoyed widespread praise in the US.

The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurryplaceholder image
The Shamrock Shake and OREO Shamrock McFlurry | McDonald's

There is also a cherry on top of the Shamrock’s belated arrival to Britain: McDonald’s also announced that participating restaurants will donate 20p from Shamrock Shake sales to Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, which provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation to families with children in hospital.

Now the real question is, will you be dipping your fries into the Shamrock Shake?

