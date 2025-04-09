I finally got my hands on Aldi's limited edition garlic bread crisps and safe to say I'm impressed...
Calling all snack lovers, this is not a drill. Aldi’s garlic bread crisps are back and, after three unsuccessful visits to local stores in an effort to get my paws on a pack, I was losing hope. As the Specialbuys slogan at Aldi goes, ‘once they’re gone, they’re gone...’
Then - with sod’s law in full flow - when I was meandering through the shop looking for something else entirely, I spotted them. There they were -Specially Selected Garlic Bread Crinkle Cut Crisps in all their glory.
A fan favourite which first hit shelves in 2023, the garlic bread crisps returned this year following a chorus of requests from shoppers across the UK, with Aldi recently announcing that these fan favourites would be available once again from March 27th.
And, with these crisps having sparked a cult-like enthusiasm among customers (some of whom took to social media to share their excitement), I decided that I simply had to have a bash at them myself.
The crisps live up to the hype. Packed with plenty of smoky garlic flavour, each bite is a combination of garlic and a dusting of herbs, while the ridged texture adds plenty of crunch and surface area for extra flavour.
What makes these crisps so dangerously moreish is their balance of flavours: the garlic isn’t overpowering, but packs enough of a punch to keep you reaching for more. If you’re a fan, grab a second bag pronto - these are sure to fly off the shelves.
