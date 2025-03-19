With the Thomas Tuchel era upon us, I decided to try the brand new Starbucks x Harry Kane flat white to get a taste of what the England captain’s coffee was like…

Ahead of the national team’s World Cup qualifying game against Albania, I headed down to Starbucks to try ‘Harry’s Flat White’, a new limited edition coffee creation courtesy of the England national team captain Harry Kane.

Described as ‘a hat-trick of sugar-free vanilla flavour syrup, espresso, and oat drink,’ Harry’s Flat White was an unusual and different drink to my usual coffee order - more understated on the sweetness front, slightly punchy on the coffee taste, and offering a new and interesting flavour profile with the oat drink.

What’s more, 25p from each cup is going towards supporting mental health charities across the country and, with Harry’s Flat White available in Starbucks stores in England from 13 March until 30 April 2025, that’s sure to mean plenty of funds raised to the Harry Kane Foundation (HKF) and partners Mental Health Innovations and Bounce Forward.

“Grabbing a coffee has always been an essential part of my daily routine,” said Kane. “Sometimes it's first thing before training, before a match or when I’m relaxing with friends and family. Whenever I want a coffee I choose a flat white, it’s part of my routine and it helps me prepare.

“Football is about dedication, and I take my preparation very seriously, that is something I pride myself on. But those moments off the pitch, connecting with people, socialising and chatting with my teammates have always been important to me. That’s why I’m so excited to launch Harry’s Flat White in partnership with Starbucks.

“With 25p from each purchase going directly to charities that support mental health, we’re creating more opportunities for people to connect, talk, and support each other in meaningful ways."

To mark the launch, Starbucks commissioned food artist, Michelle Sugar, to create a one-of-a-kind portrait of Harry Kane crafted entirely from expired coffee beans that otherwise would have gone to waste.

“At Starbucks, we believe in the power of coffee to bring people together, and our continued partnership with The Harry Kane Foundation is a reflection of that,” said Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK. “Over the past year, we’ve seen how small conversations can make a big impact on mental wellbeing, and we’re proud to keep that momentum going with the launch of Harry’s Flat White.

“By donating 25p from every cup to the Harry Kane Foundation, we’re helping to fund vital support services and create more opportunities for meaningful connections in our stores and beyond."