I tried McDonald's limited edition Grimace milkshake, a nuclear purple concoction which left me reeling
A large four-armed purple monster who initially rose to fame in McDonaldland for stealing milkshakes and Cokes before adopting a softer personal as a rather clumsy but amiable character, Grimace is supposedly ‘the embodiment of a milkshake or a taste bud’, according to McDonald’s themselves.
Surely, in that case, the Grimace shake would be the King of all McDonald’s milkshakes - the shakiest shake of them all, a beverage poised to usurp all other flavours for good. There was only one way to find out.
Having gone into the whole experience rather blind - I did not know what flavour Grimace shakes were supposed to be or what the common consensus on their quality was - I can now report that the drink is designed to be a berry-flavoured shake famous for its nuclear purple hue.
And, to be fair, it lived up to that billing - I definitely got a taste of berries, vanilla, and cream. After navigating my initial scepticism based on the milkshake’s strange colour, I must admit that I was very impressed by how relatively understated the drink was. This was no brain-blowing sugar tsunami, it tasted more like a sensible fruits-of-the-forest yoghurt.
Yes yes, of course it has loads of sugar in it (the large version contains 73 grams, or 81% of your daily recommended intake), but the taste wasn’t overwhelmingly saccharine. It was milkier and creamier than I’d expected - I was seriously impressed.
If you can get past the noxious colour palette and the novelty of drinking something that looks like chilled Tubby Custard, you might just find this shake growing on you. I doff my cap to you, Grimace. You make a mean shake.
