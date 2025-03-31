I went to Liverpool's new Blue Whale Supermarket and one discovery left me stunned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I went to Liverpool city centre’s new supermarket and came back with a hefty ‘need to buy’ list.

I absolutely love exploring new food shops and trying out new recipes so I was absolutely buzzing when I found out that Blue Whale Supermarket was coming to Liverpool city centre.

The huge new shop opened on Hanover Street on Friday (March 28) - after more than two years of success in Manchester - and I paid it a visit on Sunday (March 30) while out and about enjoying the sunshine in town.

It’s pretty hard to miss thanks to its bright blue font and modern exterior, and it’s handily located right near to the Tesco Superstore so you can grab your boring items like loo roll and washing up liquid before discovering new food and drink items.

Upon entering, you pass through digital barriers and are instantly transported into a brightly coloured land filled with unique delights and tasty treats. Aisles include a huge fruit and vegetable section, home necessity - which includes crockery and phone accessories - beauty, rice & noodles, frozen, drinks and fresh seafood.

Now I regularly visit Asian supermarkets so the live seafood in tanks at the back of the store didn’t shock me, however, as someone who is vegan it didn’t appeal to me at all. Though I chose to avoid that section, I did notice it was fairly busy.

I was impressed by the LED signs above each section, which made the store really easy to navigate. It’s really well laid out too so it was easy to walk around despite it being a busy Sunday.

I knew there would be a fantastic fresh food selection but I was left completely stunned by the variety of fruit available.

There were huge oranges, golden Asian pears, red pomelos, mountain pears, watermelons and jumbo passion fruits, and I had to stop myself spending a fortune. I genuinely found fruits I had never seen in real life before and created a list of what I would be purchasing after payday.

Other standout categories for me were the rice & noodle section and the drinks fridge, with an incredible selection of ramen tempting me and dozens of brightly coloured drinks available.

The frozen section was jampacked too with frozen meats, dumplings, desserts and more - including about a dozen different flavours of Little Moons. Blue Whale Supermarket even had baked goods, from cakes and mango pancakes to creamy coconut buns and pork rolls.

Open from 11.00am to 9.00pm Monday to Saturday and 11.00am to 8.30pm on Sunday, just visiting Blue Whale Supermarket truly is an experience and I can’t wait to try some products for myself.