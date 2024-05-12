Watch more of our videos on Shots!

My visit certainly was not lacking theatrics.

Come with us as we visit Liverpool’s theatrical bar, offering floating cocktails, fire and intrigue.

Located on Brunswick Street in the city centre, the Alchemist offers a range of food but is best for known its magical cocktails. I’ve been to a number of their venues over the years and always have a great time so when I was invited to try some of their new offerings I was very excited.

They’ve added tons of new food to the menu for spring and summer, with seasonal dishes including Jalapeño and Parmesan donuts, pulled beef brioche and Korean superfood salad, but the real highlight is the new cocktails.

The new drinks really showcase The Alchemist’s theatrical offerings, with the ‘Basil Smash’ being served in a sugar glass which you actually have to smash to drink. ‘The Levitating One’ was my highlight, as the brand’s first levitating cocktail that you literally get to watch float and spin. Consisting of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Regal Rogue Wild Rose, Bold Red Vermouth, Akashi Plum Sake and Muyu Vetiver, it is pretty boozy but very delicious.

Floating cocktails and fire at The Alchemist Liverpool.

The prettiest new offering though is definitely ‘The Egg’ which consists of is a gin-based cocktail with delicious citrus and cucumber flavours, served in a gorgeous ceramic egg. Proper fans of The Alchemist will know it has previously been available to order via QR code, but it’s now officially on the menu.

Another recent addition is the ‘Flash AF’ which is a rum-based cocktail finished off with summer flavours. It tastes amazing but the best part is the flash of fire you get to witness, when the tarot card decoration is set alight.

The Egg cocktail at The Alchemist Liverpool.

Though the ‘Oyster Shots’ aren’t new, we also had those, because you just have to when you visit The Alchemist. We had both types - ‘Cosmic Oyster’ and ‘Aperitivo Oyster’ - with the first containing Bombay Presse Gin and passion fruit pearls, and the letter being Aperol based.

For food, my dining partner and I both ordered a vegan-friendly side and main but decided to share the four dishes between us. We opted for the new Korean superfood salad and vegetable dim sum, as well as the plant-based burger and crispy shrooms.

Delicious food at The Alchemist Liverpool.

The salad was big and tasty, with sweet potato, grains, horse radish, pickled veg and incredible flavours. It was super refreshing and probably my favourite dish. The vegetable dim sum were gorgeous too and the crispy shrooms were one of the best plant-based sides I’ve ever had. My usual go-to when I visit The Alchemist is the plant-based burger so I knew what to expect and, as usual, it was perfect.