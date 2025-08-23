Why I paid £7 for an iced matcha in Liverpool and left feeling annoyed

Discover why my visit to a matcha house in Liverpool left me both delighted and annoyed.

Anyone who knows me knows that I am obsessed with matcha. It’s one of those internet trends that I quickly became immersed in and I’ve tried countless different types across Liverpool and beyond.

But, despite being a matcha girlie, I only just visited TSUJIRI Matcha House on Hope Street for the first time. The specialist venue opened long before the green stuff became a TikTok sensation and has served a variety of teas and sweet treats for years.

I’ll be honest, its location put me off for a long time as it’s quite a walk up a steep hill and I usually grab a matcha when I’m in a rush or on my lunch break. But, I finally went this week.

TSUJIRI Matcha House, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The venue was pretty quiet when I went along with a friend, and we both loved the minimalist interior and the huge range of matcha options - they even have cakes and ice cream. You can order using the self service screen or speak to a staff member, and we both opted for the strawberry iced matcha latte with coconut milk.

The drinks can be ordered as small, medium or large and we (obviously) chose the biggest size, which cost us more than £14.00 for two drinks. After paying the most I have ever paid for a matcha, I was praying it would be worth the money.

We quickly received our drinks and sat down in the comfy seats before taking a sip. We both looked at each other and agreed that it was by far the best matcha we had ever had and worth every penny.

A part of me wanted the drink to be just as good as some of my other favourite venues in the city but it was genuinely better by a mile, leaving me a little annoyed that 1) I’d now have to commit to spending £7 every time I wanted a big old matcha and 2) I’d have to get my steps in.

In all seriousness, TSUJIRI Matcha House is a staple of Hope Street for a reason and a must-visit for any matcha lovers.