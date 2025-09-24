A restaurant that started as a food truck in India has been named Merseyside’s best.

A Liverpool restaurant has been named Merseyside’s best in the Northern England Curry Awards 2025.

Ikkayees’ story started in 2014 in India as a humble yellow food truck run by a group of college friends inspired by the Institute of Palliative Medicine.

A spokesperson for the restaurant explained: “We weren't just serving food - we were serving compassion. Widows, single mothers, and underprivileged individuals found in Ikkayees a platform to showcase their culinary skills and earn a livelihood.

“From that single truck, our mission spread across continents - today we serve authentic Malabar flavours in India, Kuwait, and the UK, including our Liverpool branch.”

Ikkayees Indian Restaurant.

The brand now has eight UK restaurants, with the Liverpool venue becoming a must-visit spot for an Indian meal. The South Hunter Street site has an impressive Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars from more than 1,700 reviews.

One reviewer said: “A true hidden gem in Liverpool. I can’t believe I have been been before. The food was beautiful. You can tell the restaurant used quality ingredients.” Another added: “Very impressed. Outstanding food, with lots of choice. Staff are very welcoming & service is fast. Couldn’t recommend this restaurant enough.”

Now, Ikkayees has been crowned Merseyside’s Curry Restaurant of the Year, ranking among the top food spots across the UK. Birkenhead’s Khan’s restaurant also impressed, earning the title of Merseyside’s Indian Restaurant of the Year, while Balti Spice in St Helens won the Outstanding Indian Restaurant award.

The winners were announced at a ceremony on Monday (September 22) at Moor Hall Hotel & Spa, Birmingham, Sutton Coldfield.