Diners had turned up at the Dash restaurant only to find the doors closed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular, independent Liverpool restaurant has unexpectedly closed its doors after serving customers for six years.

Dash opened in 2018, promising to offer ‘Liverpool’s most luxurious Asian infused dining experience’. With a beautiful interior and high quality food, the venue was a hit with local celebrities, from soap opera stars to footballers. But, in recent days, speculation about the future of the restaurant has been rife, with customers heading to the venue only to find the doors closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team confirmed customers’ fears on Wednesday afternoon when they announced the closure of Dash on Facebook: “It is with a heavy heart that our Victoria Street doors have sadly closed. It has been an amazing six year journey, being an independent restaurant competing at the highest level with some large corporate chains is not always an easy ride but we worked hard for our recognition as one of the best restaurants in Liverpool.

Dash Liverpool, Victoria Street. | Dash Liverpool

“Due to our lease coming to an end and unfortunately not being able to agree new terms we have to sadly say goodbye to Victoria Street. We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty and support you have shown us over the years. Serving you has been an honour and a privilege. We have cherished every moment and every meal shared with you.

“All future bookings have been cancelled and deposits will be returned to all customers, questions or queries please contact us on [email protected] Thank you once again for being a part of our journey.”

Though the beautiful Victoria Street restaurant, known for its spectacular Christmas decorations and Instagram-worthy interior, has now closed, the team hinted at a potential new site in the future, adding: “This is not goodbye, this is see you soon.”