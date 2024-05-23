'We've had an absolute blast' - Merseyside brewery announces sudden closure
An independent brewery in Bootle is set to close its doors after almost eight years. Tope Rope brewery launched in 2016 after Ben Jackson and Neil Rothwell met at Brewdog Liverpool’s homebrew club. The pair quickly became friends and began brewing together, experimenting with new recipes in Ben’s parents’ - Pam and Robbie - kitchen.
After moving from the kitchen to a small brewery in the back garden, Ben, Neil, Pam and Robbie launched five beers to the public. Top Rope operated out of North Wales for two years, before moving to Bootle in 2021.
Despite being a much-loved brewery and customers being served their beers at pubs across Merseyside, Top Rope will be closing in a matter of weeks. Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for the brewery said: “We’ve had an absolute blast these past eight years, making some wonderfully silly beers for you all and we’ll carry those great memories with us for the rest of our lives.
“We’ve still got a few taprooms left (including one this coming Saturday) and a couple of festival appearances, so there’s still a couple of opportunities left for you to get your Top Rope fix. We’ve also got a pretty good supply of beer available (with one or two surprises left to release) so don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’d like to see us on the bar one more time.”
They added: “At the risk of repeating ourselves, to be able to do this for the better part of a decade has been the privilege of a lifetime and you’ll still see us around supporting the Liverpool beer scene which has given us so much, but it’s time for us to ring the bell and move on to new things. Thanks again for all the good times, see you at the bar.”
