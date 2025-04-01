It's my usual McDonald's, only blockified! Brand new Minecraft Movie Meal revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate the launch of a new film, McDonald’s has announced a brand new Movie Meal...

In honour of the release of the new film, A Minecraft Movie, McDonald’s has announced a brand new Minecraft Movie Meal in restaurants nationwide, featuring a Big Mac, 9 McNuggets, or 4 Veggie Dippers, plus your choice of side and carbonated drink.

The meal, which launched on March 26th, also comes with with an item from a range of exclusive collectibles, which McDonald’s say are crafted for adults. Also on the menu to celebrate the new movie release is the new Apple Cake McFlurry and the limited edition Nether Flame Sauce.

McDonald's new Movie Meal

“McDonald's is exploring a brand-new world with the A Minecraft Movie collaboration,” said Ben Fox, Senior Vice President Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland. “We're always looking for fun and exciting ways to bring excitement to our menu and the A Minecraft Movie Meal is a perfect way to bring two icons together.

“This partnership has allowed us to bring amazing collectibles, crafted for adults, to the UK for the first-time ever,” he added. “We can't wait for fans to meet their favourite McDonaldsland characters in ‘blockified’ form, and to experience the new products which have been inspired by the A Minecraft Movie universe – Nether Sauce and Apple Cake McFlurry."

