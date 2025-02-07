A brand new restaurant and bar has opened its doors, promising a Mediterranean escape in the heart of North Liverpool.

Kyma is located on South Road in Crosby and has transformed a former pub, spending over £1.2m to create a modern neutral theme with soft hues throughout, soft lighting and rustic fixtures.

Representing an ambiance that you’d typically experience on Greek Islands, Kyma aims to transport guests to a space where they can relax, soak up the atmosphere and indulge in small plates, sharing platters and cocktails.

Kyma Crosby. | Kyma Crosby

The venue boasts space for 60 guests in the main restaurant and bar, as well as a 30-person outdoor terrace that is complete with a full retractable roof and heating. Guests can even order a shisha outside.

Owner Natasha Moran, 35 from Liverpool, has over 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and wanted to create something unique in the area. She said: “I’m delighted to be opening the doors at Kyma, welcoming locals of Crosby as well as guests from further afield in Liverpool and beyond.

Kyma Crosby. | Kyma Crosby

“I wanted to create a different offering in the area and bring together what I love about hospitality; great food and drinks, beautiful decor and unmatched ambiance to create what is Kyma; a Mediterranean escape in the heart of Crosby. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our new restaurant-bar for an unforgettable experience.”

Kyma is open from 4.00pm until 10.30pm Monday to Thursday and 12.00pm until 2.00am on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 12.00pm until 10.30pm.