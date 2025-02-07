Gorgeous restaurant promising 'Mediterranean escape' opens on Crosby's South Road

A brand new restaurant and bar has opened its doors, promising a Mediterranean escape in the heart of North Liverpool.

Kyma is located on South Road in Crosby and has transformed a former pub, spending over £1.2m to create a modern neutral theme with soft hues throughout, soft lighting and rustic fixtures.

Representing an ambiance that you’d typically experience on Greek Islands, Kyma aims to transport guests to a space where they can relax, soak up the atmosphere and indulge in small plates, sharing platters and cocktails.

The venue boasts space for 60 guests in the main restaurant and bar, as well as a 30-person outdoor terrace that is complete with a full retractable roof and heating. Guests can even order a shisha outside.

Owner Natasha Moran, 35 from Liverpool, has over 15 years’ experience in the hospitality industry and wanted to create something unique in the area. She said: “I’m delighted to be opening the doors at Kyma, welcoming locals of Crosby as well as guests from further afield in Liverpool and beyond.

“I wanted to create a different offering in the area and bring together what I love about hospitality; great food and drinks, beautiful decor and unmatched ambiance to create what is Kyma; a Mediterranean escape in the heart of Crosby. We can’t wait to welcome you all to our new restaurant-bar for an unforgettable experience.”

Kyma is open from 4.00pm until 10.30pm Monday to Thursday and 12.00pm until 2.00am on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday 12.00pm until 10.30pm.

