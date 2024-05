Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These Liverpool restaurants, cafes and takeaways received new food hygiene ratings in March, April and May 2024.

Restaurants and takeaways across Liverpool have been handed new hygiene ratings after being visited by environmental health inspectors. More than 20 eateries in the city were awarded five stars during March, April and the first half of May. However, eight were hit with zero star ratings.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required. Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Below are the latest food hygiene ratings* for Liverpool venues classed as restaurants, cafes, canteens, takeaways and sandwich shops by the Food Standards Agency. All ratings were awarded in March, April or May 2024. *Staff canteens, school/nursery canteens, children’s clubs and hospital canteens have not been included. All information via the Food Standards Agency as of May 14 2024.

Latest five star food hygiene ratings

Rated 5: Khans Takeaway - East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024) Rated 5: Sedpraiz Naija Kitchen - Crawford House, Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024)

Crawford House, Upper Warwick Street, Liverpool (rated on May 9, 2024) Rated 5: Olive Tree Restaurant - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Kitchen Crew - Durning Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024)

Durning Road, Liverpool (rated on May 8, 2024) Rated 5: Anatolia - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 7, 2024

Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on May 7, 2024 Rated 5: 8 Water Street - Water Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024)

Water Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024) Rated 5: Hummingbird Cocktail Bar - North John Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024)

North John Street, Liverpool (rated on May 3, 2024) Rated 5: Free State Kitchen - Maryland Street, Liverpool (rated on May 2, 2024)

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

Rated 5: Gustum - Rose Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024)

Rose Lane, Liverpool (rated on May 1, 2024) Rated 5: Bean Coffee Roasters - College Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25, 2024)

College Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 25, 2024) Rated 5: Pasta Evangelists - Victoria Street, Liverpool (rated on April 24, 2024)

Victoria Street, Liverpool (rated on April 24, 2024) Rated 5: Caffe Nero - Brythen Street, Liverpool (rated on April 24, 2024)

Brythen Street, Liverpool (rated on April 24, 2024) Rated 5: Kattikka - Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 23, 2024)

Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 23, 2024) Rated 5: Vaughn’s Sandwich Bar - Latimer Street, Liverpool (rated on April 17, 2024)

Latimer Street, Liverpool (rated on April 17, 2024) Rated 5: Joe and the Juice - John Lewis, South John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 4, 2024)

John Lewis, South John Street, Liverpool (rated on April 4, 2024) Rated 5: Papa Pizza - Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool (rated on April 3, 2024)

Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool (rated on April 3, 2024) Rated 5: Bare Grillz Street Food - County Road, Liverpool (rated on April 2, 2024)

County Road, Liverpool (rated on April 2, 2024) Rated 5: The Indian Kitchen - Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 5: Abbey Friar - Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024)

Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024) Rated 5; House of Spice/Desi Donner - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024) Rated 5: Millon Restaurant - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024)

Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024) Rated 5: Spiceways Indian Restaurant - Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024)

Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024) Rated 5: Relish at Liverpool Central Library - Central Library, William Brown Street (rated on March 5, 2024)

Central Library, William Brown Street (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 5: Little Italy Pizza - Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 5: Oriental Supper Bar - Moss Way, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024)

Moss Way, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024) Rated 5: Zorba’s - Leece Street, Liverpool (rated on March 1, 2024)

Latest four star food hygiene ratings

Rated 4: Brasenose Road Cafe - Bankhall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024)

Bankhall Road, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024) Rated 4: The Canon Hotel - Townsend Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024)

Townsend Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024) Rated 4: The Sandwich Cabin - Priory Road, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024)

Priory Road, Liverpool (rated on April 10, 2024) Rated 4: Baja Mexican Restaurant - Edge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 2, 2024)

Edge Lane, Liverpool (rated on April 2, 2024) Rated 4: Willow Bank - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 4: Miss Pho - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 4: Christakis Aigburth - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on March 26, 2024)

Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on March 26, 2024) Rated 4: Jumbo Cafe - Priory Road, Liverpool (rated on March 14, 2024)

Priory Road, Liverpool (rated on March 14, 2024) Rated 4: Mr Pizza - Windsor Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Windsor Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: Dagu Rice Noodle & Zhengxin Fired Chicken - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: Friends Express - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: Xiao Long Bao - Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: May’s Thai Restaurant - Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Latest three star food hygiene ratings

Rated 3: Bon Pan - Clayton Square, Liverpool (rated on April 9, 2024)

Clayton Square, Liverpool (rated on April 9, 2024) Rated 3: Food Land - Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13, 2024)

Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on April 13, 2024) Rated 3: The Little Chef - Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024)

Walton Vale, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024) Rated 3: Rotana Pizza - County Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024)

County Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024) Rated 3: Phil Manion - Hale Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024)

Hale Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024) Rated 3: Shagor Balti House - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024)

Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024) Rated 3: Cafe Oro - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 13, 2024)

The Tavern Company, Smithdown Road.

Rated 3: Tiger Rock - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024) Rated 3: The Tavern Co - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024) Rated 3: Real Taste Charcoal & Grill - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 7, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 7, 2024) Rated 3: Thai Street Food - Renshaw Street Market, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Renshaw Street Market, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 3: Nduo Sushi - Renshaw Street Market, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Renshaw Street Market, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 3: McDonald’s - 314 Kensington, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

314 Kensington, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 3: Super Wok - Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Latest two star food hygiene ratings

Rated 2: Chows Fish and Chips - City Road, Liverpool (rated on April 4, 2024)

City Road, Liverpool (rated on April 4, 2024) Rated 2: Chamber 36 - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024) Rated 2: Parliament Square Coffee - Crump Street, Liverpool (rated on March 18, 2024)

Crump Street, Liverpool (rated on March 18, 2024) Rated 2: Cosmo - Manestys Lane, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024)

Manestys Lane, Liverpool (rated on March 12, 2024) Rated 2: The Derby Arms Hotel - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024)

Latest one star food hygiene ratings

Rated 1: Liverpool Dosa - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 9, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on April 9, 2024) Rated 1: Gino D’Acampo - Innside, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Innside, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 1: On The Run - Lee Park Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Lee Park Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 1: Pizza Central - Warbreck Moor, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024)

Warbreck Moor, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024) Rated 1: Khan Tandoori - Brodie Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 25, 2024)

Brodie Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 25, 2024) Rated 1: Tung Fong Chip Shop - Broad Green Road, Liverpool (rated on March 22, 2024)

The Mayflower

Rated 1: The Mayflower Restaurant - Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024)

Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024) Rated 1: Fattoush - Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 13, 2024)

Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 13, 2024) Rated 1: Ejoy Asian Foods - Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 1: Matars Fast Food - Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 1: New Delhi Street Food - Saka House, Green Lane, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Latest zero star food hygiene ratings