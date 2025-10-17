'Something is coming' - Popular Liverpool restaurant reveals exciting new venue
A popular local restaurant brand is set to open an exciting new sister venue in Liverpool ONE very soon.
Madre is bringing its take on Mexican cuisine to Hanover Street, with a new 4,400 sq ft bar at the former home of MOJO this November.
Salon Madre will host a tequila-led pool hall, taqueria and bar, featuring frozen, classic and flavoured Margaritas, Mexican street eats, three pool tables, three dart boards, and several private party spaces.
Sharing the news on social media, the Madre team - who are also behind Belzan - said: “SOMETHING IS COMING. Think late nights fuelled by tequila, pool tables buzzing, Lucha Libre on the big screen, and all the live sport you can imagine. Date night or a rowdy one with your mates - Liverpool, are you ready?”
Salon Madre is one of several new food and drink businesses coming soon to Liverpool ONE, including Brewski and Jerk Junction.