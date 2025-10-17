'Something is coming' - Popular Liverpool restaurant reveals exciting new venue

Liverpool ONE is set to welcome multiple new food and drink venues before the year ends.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular local restaurant brand is set to open an exciting new sister venue in Liverpool ONE very soon.

Madre is bringing its take on Mexican cuisine to Hanover Street, with a new 4,400 sq ft bar at the former home of MOJO this November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salon Madre will host a tequila-led pool hall, taqueria and bar, featuring frozen, classic and flavoured Margaritas, Mexican street eats, three pool tables, three dart boards, and several private party spaces.

Salon Madre. | PR image

Sharing the news on social media, the Madre team - who are also behind Belzan - said: “SOMETHING IS COMING. Think late nights fuelled by tequila, pool tables buzzing, Lucha Libre on the big screen, and all the live sport you can imagine. Date night or a rowdy one with your mates - Liverpool, are you ready?”

Salon Madre is one of several new food and drink businesses coming soon to Liverpool ONE, including Brewski and Jerk Junction.