19 brilliant Liverpool beer gardens perfect for a pint in the sunshine

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST

Explore Liverpool’s finest beer gardens to enjoy a perfect pint in the sunshine.

After months of chilly weather and adverse conditions, the sun is finally shining on Liverpool. While there is still a chill in the air, the clear skies have got us dreaming about enjoying a well-deserved drink at some of the city’s best beer gardens.

Full of great pubs, bars and restaurants, Liverpool boasts many venues with large outdoor seating areas, perfect for socialising with friends, having a drink (or three) and soaking up the sunshine.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 19 of our favourite beer gardens, ideal for an al-fresco drink.

Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun.

1. Sub Rosa, King Dock, Liverpool

Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun. | Emma Dukes

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden.

2. Lady of Mann, Dale Street, Liverpool

Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music.

3. The Botanist, Chavasse Park

The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music. | Emma Dukes

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks.

4. Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street

Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. | Free State Kitchen Photo: Free State Kitchen

