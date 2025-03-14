After months of chilly weather and adverse conditions, the sun is finally shining on Liverpool. While there is still a chill in the air, the clear skies have got us dreaming about enjoying a well-deserved drink at some of the city’s best beer gardens.

Full of great pubs, bars and restaurants, Liverpool boasts many venues with large outdoor seating areas, perfect for socialising with friends, having a drink (or three) and soaking up the sunshine.

Take a look at the gallery below to see 19 of our favourite beer gardens, ideal for an al-fresco drink.

1 . Sub Rosa, King Dock, Liverpool Sub Rosa is hidden away on King Dock Street and only opens during the summer months. Located next to Black Lodge Brewery, the outdoor space is one of perfect for a drink in the sun. | Emma Dukes

2 . Lady of Mann, Dale Street, Liverpool Lady of Mann, Dale Street, has a large selection of beers and ales, and a large beer garden. | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

3 . The Botanist, Chavasse Park The Botanist is a stunning venue on Chavasse Park, with ample outdoor seating, a bar outside and live music. | Emma Dukes

4 . Free State Kitchen, Maryland Street Free State Kitchen is an American-style restaurant, serving wings, burgers and more. The restaurant has a large beer garden, with benches and umbrellas, perfect for al fresco dining or a few drinks. | Free State Kitchen Photo: Free State Kitchen