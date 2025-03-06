Chinese food is one of the most beloved global cuisines and it is extremely popular here in Liverpool.

There are dozens of fantastic Chinese restaurants and takeaways to choose from in the city, whether you’re on the hunt for authentic, traditional dishes such as Kung Pao chicken or you’re after some tasty salt and pepper chips.

To make it a little easier to choose where to eat, we have taken a look at Google reviews to point you in the right direction towards some of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants - perfect for your Friday night chippy tea.

Here are 27 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool , according to Google reviews (in no particular order). Each has a rating of 4.4 out of five stars or higher. Let us know your favourites in the comments.

1 . Lee Dynasty, Aigburth Road L17 0BJ Lee Dynasty is a popular Chinese restaurant serving up traditional dishes. It has a 4.6 out five star rating on Google, with customers praising great food and great prices. | Lee Dynasty

2 . Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant, Nelson Street L1 5DN Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant is located on Nelson Street and has a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars. Customers praise the restaurant's authentic Chinese dishes and great staff. | Man Tsuen Ho's Restaurant

3 . Tiger Rock, Renshaw Street L1 4EN Tiger Rock is a popular Asian restaurant, with small plates perfect for trying a range of new dishes. Its Renshaw Street venue has a Google rating of 4.5 out of five. | Tripadvisor

4 . Bao & Bap, Rodney Street L1 2TE Bao & Bap is a cosy Asian restaurant in Liverpool city centre, with offers traditional Chinese dishes. It has a Google rating of 4.8 stars. | Bao & Bap