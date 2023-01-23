These are the perfect spots for a good beer, with friendly service and clientele.

Liverpool is full of bars and pubs and it can be difficult to decide which ones to visit. Many people rely on Trip Advisor or Google reviews for recommendations - with price, service and friendliness of staff being key factors to consider.

LiverpoolWorld has found 15 of the highest-rated ‘friendly’ pubs and bars in Liverpool, according to Google reviews. All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word ‘friendly’ is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. Lime Street Lime Street has 4.5 stars from 281 reviews. Image: Lime Street Photo Sales

2. Coopers Town House Coopers Town House has 4.5 stars from 737 reviews. Image: Google Photo Sales

3. Ye Hole in Ye Wall Ye Hole in Ye Wall has 4.5 stars from 858 reviews. Image: Ye Hole in Ye Wall Photo Sales

4. Brewdog Brewdog, Colquitt Street, has 4.5 stars from 1,600 Google reviews. Image: Google Photo Sales