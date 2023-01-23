Register
The friendliest pubs and bars in Liverpool: 15 drinking spots that have the highest ratings on Google reviews and customers describe as “friendly”

These are the perfect spots for a good beer, with friendly service and clientele.

By Emma Dukes
2 minutes ago

Liverpool is full of bars and pubs and it can be difficult to decide which ones to visit. Many people rely on Trip Advisor or Google reviews for recommendations - with price, service and friendliness of staff being key factors to consider.

LiverpoolWorld has found 15 of the highest-rated ‘friendly’ pubs and bars in Liverpool, according to Google reviews. All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher and the word ‘friendly’ is mentioned by customers.

In no particular order, here they are ...

1. Lime Street

Lime Street has 4.5 stars from 281 reviews. Image: Lime Street

2. Coopers Town House

Coopers Town House has 4.5 stars from 737 reviews. Image: Google

3. Ye Hole in Ye Wall

Ye Hole in Ye Wall has 4.5 stars from 858 reviews. Image: Ye Hole in Ye Wall

4. Brewdog

Brewdog, Colquitt Street, has 4.5 stars from 1,600 Google reviews. Image: Google

