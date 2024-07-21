I went to Lark Lane and found the best gelato in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s nothing quite like a delicious frozen dessert on a gorgeous day.

It's believed that frozen desserts originated in Persia as far back as 550 BC, and that ice cream itself is a relatively more modern invention. Its popularity throughout Europe has been attributed to the Venetian explorer Marco Polo. On this side of the pond, the first recorded mention of ice cream in England was in 1671. According to Google search data, the most popular flavour of ice cream in Liverpool is vanilla.

I decided to head to Lark Lane to get my fix, but with my usual spot, Gelato, having queues out the door, I quickly changed my mind. Heading back up the lane, I saw a sign promising "award-winning gelato" and looked up to see Gran Caffe. The newly opened spot is the third of its kind to open in the city. Having been in their kitchen on Tarleton Street a number of years ago to see the process in which they make their gelato by hand, it was a no-brainer.

Although often used interchangeably, there is a difference between ice cream and gelato. The latter is of Italian origin - directly translated, it means something frozen - gelato is made from whole milk, sugar, sometimes eggs, and natural flavourings. Ice cream is made with cream, eggs, and sugar; air is whipped into it, making for a lighter texture.

I chose a scoop of vanilla (not my usual pick, but seeing as it's the most popular in the city, I thought I'd give it a go) as well as a scoop of pistachio. I chose a cup which was adorned with a wafer so I could still enjoy a crunch without having to commit to a cone. With no seats left outside, there is indoor seating, but it was a gorgeous day. I made the executive decision to take my gelato to Sefton Park so I could enjoy it in the sunshine.

Due to the heat, by the time I found a quiet place to indulge in my dessert, there was some serious spillage, but nothing a wet wipe couldn't sort. By the time I had my first bite, the last thing I was thinking about was my sticky hands.

It has a beautifully creamy texture with strong flavours of the vanilla bean, a flavour I usually judge people who order for being basic; I had to eat my words... but first, I'll eat the gelato. The pistachio was equally as luscious, with a strong but not overpoweringly nutty flavour. Transporting me to Italy, as much as I wanted to savour the flavour, the taste and the heat meant it was all gone in record time. This might just be the best gelato in Liverpool.