Sunday, February 9, marks National Pizza Day and offers the perfect excuse to enjoy the tasty Italian treat.

There are so many different places to get a fantastic slice of delicious pizza in Liverpool, from top chains to independent Italian eateries. It begs the question: where can you get the best pizza in Liverpool?

Using our own local knowledge and looking at Google reviews for dozens of restaurants in Liverpool, we have created a handy guide to the top pizza places in the city. Each restaurant featured is rated 4.5 stars or higher, and has at least 150 reviews.

Take a look at the gallery below to discover our 16 favourite pizza restaurants in Liverpool, that are bound to impress this National Pizza Day.

1 . Fritto Italian Street Food, Smithdown Road, Liverpool Fritto is a much-loved Italian Street Food venue on Smithdown Road, serving up delicious pizza slices. It has a perfect Google score of five out of five stars. | Fritto

2 . Neapolitan, Lime Street, Liverpool Neapolitan is a highly-rated pizza bar on Lime Street, creating authentic Neapolitan pizza using San Marzano tomatoes and Fior di latte mozzarella. The eatery has a Google rating of 4.9 out of five stars and is praised for its reasonable prices. | Neapolitan

3 . Cose Buone, St John's Shopping Centre, Liverpool Cose Buone is a laid-back Italian street food vendor supplying traditional snacks such as arancini, cannoli and pizza. Located in St John's, the eatery has a Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars. | Cose Buone

4 . Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, Castle Street/Albert Dock, Liverpool Rudy’s is known for its fantastic pizza and has already opened three successful restaurants in Liverpool city centre. The Albert Dock and Castle Street branches are the highest rated, with score of 4.7 out of five on Google, while Bold Street is rated 4.6. | Rudy’s