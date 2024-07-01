'Wonderful' Liverpool cafe and bistro Coast closes with immediate effect
An independent cafe at the heart of a Liverpool village community has closed its doors with immediate effect.
Coast Cafe Bistro, nestled in Woolton Village, has been providing customers with delicious breakfasts, coffee and lunch dishes for a number of years and has earned itself a loyal fanbase and a great Google rating of 4.5 out of five stars.
Located on Allerton Road, the venue has become an ‘integral’ part of the local community but has sadly been forced to close down due to ‘rapidly escalating costs’.
Sharing the news on Facebook on Monday (July 30), a spokesperson for Coast said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we are having to announce the closure of Coast. As everyone knows, the trading conditions for the hospitality industry have been very difficult, with rapidly escalating costs.
“We appreciate how hard the cost of living crisis has also hit our customers. Unfortunately, the combination of higher costs and reduced income has made it impossible for us to continue. It has been a privilege to be a part of this wonderful community and we would like to thank our loyal customers, who have supported us through some of the most difficult times.” They added that they are ‘completely devastated’ to be closing and urged locals to visit the other ‘wonderful’ independent businesses in and around Woolton Village.
Customers quickly took to the comments to share their ‘heartbreak’, with one noting that Coast was a ‘wonderful’ and ‘integral’ part of the Woolton Community and another saying they were ‘shocked’ at the news.
