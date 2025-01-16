Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool's Caffetteria Dantonio is tackling the January blues with a 'Yellow Monday' campaign, inviting visitors to enjoy a welcoming atmosphere and support the Liverpool Samaritans.

To combat the Monday blues this January, Caffetteria Dantonio based in Liverpool’s Metquarter will give away free coffee and Italian croissants on Monday (January 20). The first 50 customers, between 10.00am and 12.00pm, will receive the free treats, as part of Liverpool BID’s Yellow Monday campaign.

Caffetteria Dantonio is ran by Antonio Monica, who describes his business as a “community coffee shop” and his customers as his “family”. Previously just a small coffee stand in the Metquarter, Antonio recently moved to a new coffee shop on the lower level of the shopping centre.

Dubbed the ‘Italian-Scouse’, Antonio is considered a real community icon, and previously told LiverpoolWorld he isn’t in it for the money, despite feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

Antonio Monica. | Metquarter

Speaking about the Yellow Monday campaign, Antonio said: “I am looking forward to welcoming the people of Liverpool to my cafe on January 20 to support such a great cause and give back to both new and regular customers through this initiative. There is lots of brilliant activity taking place across the city and it is great to be a part of this and spread some joy amongst the local community.”

As part of the activity, Metquarter will also work with the Liverpool Samaritans, who will be based in the centre throughout the morning, to offer a listening ear to any visitors who fancy a chat or advice. There will also be an opportunity for customers to donate funds to the Liverpool Samaritans as part of the initiative.