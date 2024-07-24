Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will the bar chain’s second site in Liverpool city centre.

A city centre pub is set to be transformed into an interactive cocktail bar after a major cash injection.

The William Gladstone on North John Street closed its doors earlier this month for a revamp and will soon reopen as a brand-new Be At One bar, joining the existing Seel Street branch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be At One, Liverpool. | Be At One

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owned by Stonegate Group, Be At One is known for its lively atmosphere, impressive cocktail menu and masterclasses. The group has invested £800,000 in its second Liverpool location, which will be filled with exciting new features - from a special bathroom to a selfie wall - and will have a ‘vibrant new look’.

The new bar will accommodate up to 300 guests and have a dedicated space for cocktail masterclasses. Perfect for photo opportunities, there will be an interactive ‘party mirror’ in the ladies’ bathroom which will play music and video content. There will also be a ‘selfie wall’ and photo booth.