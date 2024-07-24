Liverpool city centre pub to become 'interactive' cocktail bar
and live on Freeview channel 276
A city centre pub is set to be transformed into an interactive cocktail bar after a major cash injection.
The William Gladstone on North John Street closed its doors earlier this month for a revamp and will soon reopen as a brand-new Be At One bar, joining the existing Seel Street branch.
- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and breaking updates
Owned by Stonegate Group, Be At One is known for its lively atmosphere, impressive cocktail menu and masterclasses. The group has invested £800,000 in its second Liverpool location, which will be filled with exciting new features - from a special bathroom to a selfie wall - and will have a ‘vibrant new look’.
The new bar will accommodate up to 300 guests and have a dedicated space for cocktail masterclasses. Perfect for photo opportunities, there will be an interactive ‘party mirror’ in the ladies’ bathroom which will play music and video content. There will also be a ‘selfie wall’ and photo booth.
Set to open on August 1, a spokesperson for Stonegate said: “We're bringing a vibrant new look and feel, and a cocktail menu bursting at the seams with over 100 concoctions, offering everything from timeless classics to adventurous new creations.” They added: “We can't wait to create unforgettable memories with the community in our revamped space.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.