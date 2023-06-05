Register
Liverpool ‘elite’ food hygiene: The cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops to win a hat-trick of stars

These food outlets have received three consecutive five-star ratings from health inspectors as of June 2023.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:17 BST

The Liverpool takeaways, sandwich shops and chippies with the best consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.

The Scores on the Doors website compiles rankings to show which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene. Outlets that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up a trio of top marks.

However, the lack of an Elite award in no way calls into question the compliance of eateries who have already achieved the top rating five star rating from the Food Standards Agency - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

These Liverpool takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award...

📍18 Lark Lane, Liverpool, L17 8US

1. Andy’s Fish & Chips

📍18 Lark Lane, Liverpool, L17 8US Photo: Google

📍144 Aigburth Road, Liverpool, L17 7BR

2. Aigburth Fish & Chip

📍144 Aigburth Road, Liverpool, L17 7BR Photo: Google

📍3A Selwyn Street, Liverpool, L4 3TN

3. Butty Station

📍3A Selwyn Street, Liverpool, L4 3TN

📍134 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool, L9 0HY

4. Chans Chop Suey House

📍134 Warbreck Moor, Liverpool, L9 0HY

