Popular Liverpool food market named among best in the UK in new study

By Adriana Amor
Published 21st Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 13:30 BST
A popular Liverpool food market has been ranked among the best in the UK according to a new study, highlighting its charm and culinary offerings.

A new study by Betaway has measured the social media popularity of 40 UK food halls, along with their Google rating and search volume, to determine which food hall is the nation’s favourite.

Liverpool’s popular Duke Street Market ranked ninth best outside of London in a new study by Betaway.placeholder image
Overall, Borough Market in London was crowned the most popular food hall in the UK with 588,000 Instagram hashtags, over 28,000 mentions on TikTok, nearly 10 million annual Google searches and a Google rating of 4.6.

It was followed by Seven Dials Market in London (12,300 Instagram hashtags, 2,093 mentions on TikTok, nearly 2 million annual Google searches and a Google rating of 4.5) and Manchester's GRUB MCR (12,700 Instagram hashtags, 18 mentions on TikTok, 22,800 annual Google searches and a Google rating of 4.7).

Liverpool’s popular Duke Street Market ranked ninth best outside of London with 3,002 Instagram hashtags, 206 mentions on TikTok, 97,200 annual Google searches and a Google rating of 4.5.

