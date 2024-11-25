The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection and have been recently published by the Food Standards Agency, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.
Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed in terms of paperwork and procedure.
Here are the latest businesses to receive new ratings:
1. Fritters, Gateacre
Fritters, Grange Lane, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 10, 2024. | Google Street View
2. Pizza City, Kensington
Pizza City, Kensington, was handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after being visited by inspectors on October 14, 2024. | Google Street View
3. Bavette Steak House, Woolton Village
Bavette Steak House, Allerton Road, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 15, 2024. | Google Street View
4. Amigos, Fazakerley
Amigos, Warbreck Moor, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 16, 2024. | Google Street View
