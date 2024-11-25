18 food hygiene ratings handed out to restaurants and takeaways in Liverpool - four hit with zero stars

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 15:59 BST

18 restaurants, pubs, cafes and takeaways across Liverpool have been handed new hygiene ratings over the last month, after being visited by the city council’s environmental health inspectors.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection and have been recently published by the Food Standards Agency, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed in terms of paperwork and procedure.

Here are the latest businesses to receive new ratings:

Fritters, Grange Lane, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 10, 2024.

Pizza City, Kensington, was handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after being visited by inspectors on October 14, 2024.

Bavette Steak House, Allerton Road, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 15, 2024.

Amigos, Warbreck Moor, has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The takeaway was given the minimum score after being visited by inspectors on October 16, 2024.

