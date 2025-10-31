The latest scores published by FSA give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 30, 2025.

Take a look at 20 of the latest ratings below, with several restaurants and takeaways scoring zero.

1 . Pret A Manger, Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3 9SX Pret A Manger received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 23, 2025 | PA

2 . Lin's Takeaway, Langley Close, Liverpool L12 0NB Lin's Takeaway received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 20, 2025 | Google Street View

3 . The Coffee House, St Johns Precinct, Liverpool L1 1LR The Coffee House received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 8, 2025 | Conributed