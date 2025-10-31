Making sense of food hygiene ratings

20 new food hygiene ratings for Liverpool businesses revealed - latest scores on the doors including 7 zeros

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 31st Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 06:01 GMT

Discover the latest food hygiene ratings for 20 Liverpool businesses, according to the Food Standards Agency. Find out how your favourite spots scored in cleanliness and safety.

20 Liverpool businesses have received new food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest scores published by FSA give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- Two businesses slapped with zero star hygiene scores

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the FSA website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct at the time of writing - October 30, 2025.

Take a look at 20 of the latest ratings below, with several restaurants and takeaways scoring zero.

Pret A Manger received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 23, 2025

1. Pret A Manger, Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3 9SX

Pret A Manger received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 23, 2025 | PA

Lin's Takeaway received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 20, 2025

2. Lin's Takeaway, Langley Close, Liverpool L12 0NB

Lin's Takeaway received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 20, 2025 | Google Street View

The Coffee House received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 8, 2025

3. The Coffee House, St Johns Precinct, Liverpool L1 1LR

The Coffee House received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 8, 2025 | Conributed

Five Guys received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 7, 2025

4. Five Guys, New Mersey Shopping Park, Liverpool L24 8QB

Five Guys received a rating of five out of five following an inspection on October 7, 2025 | Five Guys

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLiverpoolFoodFood Standards AgencyRestaurants
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice