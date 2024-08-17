Watch more of our videos on Shots!

San Carlo is a firm favourite with locals so I finally went in to see for myself.

Here at LiverpoolWorld, we are on a mission to discover the very best Italian restaurants in the city, from small pizzerias to Sicilian hidden gems. With so many places to choose from, I decided to take the advice of many locals and head to one of Liverpool’s most raved about restaurants, San Carlo.

Started by Carlo Distefano in Birmingham in 1992, San Carlo quickly became popular with celebrities and sporting stars. The success lead to the opening of further sites in areas such as Leicester, Bristol, Manchester and, of course, Liverpool. A firm favourite, the Castle Street restaurant has been open for more than a decade and shows no signs of leaving any time soon.

As soon as we walked in, I was blown away by just how beautiful the venue was, with stunning orange and coral hues, golden details, a beautiful bar area and the orange and white light fixtures. Knowing the restaurant is popular with celebrities, I expected an overly modern, flashy vibe but it was a lovely mix of luxurious and what you’d expect from a little classic Italian eatery.

San Carlo, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

We were greeted by lovely, smiling staff members and shown to our seats - with the option of the comfy sofa-like seats or chairs. The table was beautifully set, with napkins donning ‘SC’ and different knives and forks - that’s how you know it’s fancy.

After looking at the large menu, we both got a rose and lemonade to drink and chose the selection of Italian breads which came with olive and sundried tomato tapenade and fried mozzarella to start. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you those breads and spreads were to die for and olive tapenade is now on my shopping list - not that I think shop bought will be anywhere near as good. An avid cheese lover, my dining partner was thrilled with his fried mozzarella and said he could eat it all over again.

Delicious starters at San Carlo, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

In my opinion, the real test of an Italian restaurant is the pasta so I chose the Spaghetti Putanesca for my main, while my dining partner ordered the Zitoni Toscanini. My first time having putanesca, I was very impressed and loved the little kick of spice alongside the olives, tomatoes and capers. Ordering spaghetti in a restaurant is always a risk - especially when the tables are covered in a white cloth - but the atmosphere was so nice that I didn’t feel like it would be an issue even if I did make a mess. My partner’s dish consisted of pasta tubes with spiced sausage, olive oil, tomatoes and cheese and I don’t think it even touched the sides. We we both very happy.

As someone who is vegan, I was so impressed with the selection of veggie, vegan and gluten free options too and I love seeing restaurants making an effort so everyone can enjoy their menu.

I ate at San Carlo in Liverpool after hearing rave reviews. | Emma Dukes

For dessert, my dining partner got the tiramisu, while I opted for mango and lemon sorbet. While I was slightly jealous of the coffee-flavoured treat - which looked unbelievable - I thoroughly enjoyed my sorbet, and really appreciated a light dessert after so much pasta.

Considering San Carlo’s reputation as the place to go for a fancy meal, I had really expected to feel out of place but there was a real mix of people there. One family were celebrating an engagement, while another group was just out for a casual meal. A couple sat near to us in casual clothes, while others were wearing heels. The prices weren’t too high either and the service was absolutely immaculate.

Before we left, I headed downstairs to the bathroom and discovered a beautiful wine cellar, a private dining space and the most gorgeous toilets with spacious cubicles and lots of mirrors. The luxurious details can be seen in every corner of the venue but it still feels warm and full of charm. It really is one of those places you have to visit to understand and I’m pretty annoyed at myself for not going in sooner.

Watch the full video above or visit our TikTok page for more.