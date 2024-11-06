It is no secret that Liverpool has an abundance of McDonald’s restaurants, especially in the city centre, where it feels like one of the fast food chain’s venues can be seen on every street corner.

Many of us love a good ‘Maccies’ too as it offers a fairly cheap, filling meal made at speed, and is particularly useful when short for time - or feeling a little worse for wear after a night out. But, it does feel like service and quality differs depending on which site you visit, even if the restaurants are a couple of minutes’ walk apart.

So which Liverpool McDonald's is the ‘best’ and has impressed the most customers? Here we rank every McDonald's in the city of Liverpool - from the lowest to highest scoring - based on TripAdvisor reviews.

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].

1 . McDonald's, Jennifer Avenue L5 McDonald's on Jennifer Avenue (Vauxhall) has a 1.5 out of five star rating, from 13 TripAdvisor reviews. | Google Street View

2 . McDonald's, Queens Drive L4 McDonald's at Queens Drive (Walton) has a 1.5 out of five star rating, from 46 TripAdvisor reviews. | Dan Kitwood

3 . McDonald's, New Mersey Retail Park (Speke) L24 McDonald's at the New Mersey Retail Park in Speke is rated 1.5 out of five stars, from seven TripAdvisor reviews. | Google Street View