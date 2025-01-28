The tradition of afternoon tea is as British as fish and chips, with the selection of finger sandwiches, scones, cakes and hot drinks being a much-loved indulgent treat. In Merseyside there’s no shortage of wonderful venues offering a traditional experience or their own contemporary take on the classic.

Using Google reviews, we’ve created a list of the best places to enjoy the lovely tradition and have a catch up with friends.. Each venue has a Google rating of 4.4 stars or higher, at least 200 reviews, and mentions of serving afternoon tea.

Here, in no particular order, are 21 of Merseyside’s top rated spots for a delicious afternoon tea, including venues in Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, St Helens and Knowsley. Let us know your favourites by leaving a comment below.

1 . Whistles Tea Room, Eccleston, Saint Helens WA10 5JN Whistles Tea Room is a cosy cafe serving coffee, homemade cakes, breakfasts and afternoon tea. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea. Excellent friendly service, lovely atmosphere and delicious homemade food. Will definitely visit again." | Whistles Tea Room

2 . Panoramic 34, West Tower, Liverpool L3 9PJ Panoramic 34 is famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant. The 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy your food, and is praised for its delicious afternoon tea. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too. One reviewer said: "The afternoon tea was of excellent quality and the coffee was amazing." | Panoramic 34

3 . Benty Farm Tearooms, Thurstaston, Wirral CH61 0HH Benty Farm Tearooms is an award-winning cafe and bakery, offering fantastic afternoon tea. The venue is hidden in Thurstaston Woods. One reviewer said: "Food was first class with homemade strawberry jam with the scones and cream. Sandwiches well filled and presented." | Benty Farm Tearooms