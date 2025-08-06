The top 10 most-booked Liverpool restaurants you need to try this August

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:39 BST

Discover the top ten most booked restaurants in Liverpool for August 2025, featuring a mix of venues including steakhouses, French, Italian, and more.

Each month, OpenTable reviews over 400,000 new diner ratings to crown the Diners’ Choice award winners, helping food lovers discover the hottest restaurants right now.

The awards are divided into categories to make it easier for diners to explore new favourites and include a top ten ‘most-booked’ list for various regions across the UK – including Liverpool.

Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

The list highlights a diverse mix of dining spots, from classic steakhouses and French bistros to Italian favourites and relaxed fine dining options.

Here are Liverpool’s top ten most popular restaurants for August 2025.

The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool.

1. The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool

The Ivy, Castle Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool.

2. Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool

Hawksmoor, Brunswick Street, Liverpool. | Hawksmoor

Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool.

3. Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool

Gaucho, Water Street, Liverpool. | Gaucho

360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool.

4. 360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool

360 Sky Bar, Old Hall Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice