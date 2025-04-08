Liverpool’s tallest restaurant Panoramic 34 launches unique 'wine tasting in the clouds'
On Wednesday (April 9), wine enthusiasts and food lovers can enjoy a beautiful evening of stunning views at Panoramic 34, alongside six luxurious wines that have been carefully selected and paired with five dishes.
Hosted in collaboration with Ca' del Bosco, a renowned winery located in the Franciacorta region of northern Italy which is celebrated for its exquisite sparkling wines, Panoramic 34 will welcome guests from 7pm to sip a glass of Cuvee Prestige Franciacorta, Ed 46, and delight in canapés of nduja arancini with chive emulsion.
The event - priced at £90 per person - will then commence at 7.30pm where special guest representative from Ca Del Bosco, Luca Cinnacchi, will guide diners through an interesting and enjoyable wine tasting, alongside five dishes.
Donato Cillo, Co-Owner of Panoramic, explained: “Panoramic is excited to bring a unique Ca’ del Bosco experience to the heart of Liverpool City Centre in an iconic venue, accompanied by exquisite dishes that perfectly compliment the beautiful wines.
“We have 25 tickets available to ensure guests have an intimate experience where they can learn about this famous winery and its excellent pours whilst enjoying five courses of fine dining dishes. This event is perfect for wine enthusiasts and food lovers and we’re very excited to host special evenings of this kind bi-monthly.”
Tickets can be purchased via Panoramic’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.