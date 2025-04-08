Liverpool’s highest restaurant, Panoramic 34, hosts the city’s first 'wine tasting in the clouds' event. | Panoramic 34

Liverpool’s highest restaurant has launched the city’s first ‘wine tasting in the clouds’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday (April 9), wine enthusiasts and food lovers can enjoy a beautiful evening of stunning views at Panoramic 34, alongside six luxurious wines that have been carefully selected and paired with five dishes.

Hosted in collaboration with Ca' del Bosco, a renowned winery located in the Franciacorta region of northern Italy which is celebrated for its exquisite sparkling wines, Panoramic 34 will welcome guests from 7pm to sip a glass of Cuvee Prestige Franciacorta, Ed 46, and delight in canapés of nduja arancini with chive emulsion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event - priced at £90 per person - will then commence at 7.30pm where special guest representative from Ca Del Bosco, Luca Cinnacchi, will guide diners through an interesting and enjoyable wine tasting, alongside five dishes.

Liverpool’s highest restaurant, Panoramic 34, hosts the city’s first 'wine tasting in the clouds' event. | Panoramic 34

Donato Cillo, Co-Owner of Panoramic, explained: “Panoramic is excited to bring a unique Ca’ del Bosco experience to the heart of Liverpool City Centre in an iconic venue, accompanied by exquisite dishes that perfectly compliment the beautiful wines.

“We have 25 tickets available to ensure guests have an intimate experience where they can learn about this famous winery and its excellent pours whilst enjoying five courses of fine dining dishes. This event is perfect for wine enthusiasts and food lovers and we’re very excited to host special evenings of this kind bi-monthly.”

Tickets can be purchased via Panoramic’s website.