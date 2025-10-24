Kayleigh and Talia Baccino. | Pete Carr

The Albert Dock is welcoming a beloved independent pasta joint.

A cherished independent pasta restaurant opens its doors at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool today (October 24), after the success of its original Castle Street location.

Founded by sisters Kayleigh and Talia Baccino, Pasta Cosa launched on Castle Street in 2016, serving made to order fresh pasta and traditional Italian sauces.

The duo opened their second venture, Francie’s Focaccia and Coffee, on the docks last year and are opening their pasta business just a few doors down.

Pasta Cosa dockside is larger than its Castle Street counterpart, seating around 24 guests inside with space for a further 16 on The Colonnades.

At the heart of the restaurant is an open kitchen, where fresh pasta will be made daily, from classic Tagliatelle to Fusillone, ready to be paired with a range of authentic sauces.

Staying true to their Italian heritage, the Baccino sisters' vision is to create a welcoming space where family and friends can gather for delicious, affordable food. This commitment is reflected in the menu, which includes gluten-free linguine and a selection of vegan sauces. A tasty children's menu will also be available for younger diners.

Pasta Cosa, Albert Dock. | Pete Carr

Speaking about the new venue, Kayleigh said: “The opportunity to open our second Pasta Cosa site in such a vibrant and historic location is a dream come true. The dock is a fantastic place with a real community feel, and we can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new customers to our new restaurant.

“Our goal is simple, to share our love of fresh, authentic Italian pasta in a place where everyone feels at home.”

Pasta Cosa opens on October 24 and will be open for both lunch and dinner, serving until 9.30pm daily. The Castle Street store remains open but will benefit from a “little refurb” later this year.