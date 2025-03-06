'We only went and did it' - Merseyside pub wins prestigious national award

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A popular Merseyside venue has been crowned a Community Pub Hero.

An incredible Merseyside pub has won a prestigious accolade at PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the awards - held in partnership with Matthew Clark and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group - recognise the incredible contributions of 13 pubs and one outstanding community regular who have gone above and beyond to support their local areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year’s winners were announced at a special ceremony in the House of Commons on Tuesday (March 5) and Merseyside’s only community-owned pub was awarded an impressive accolade. The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community.

The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community.The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community.
The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community. | Lock and Quay Bootle

Liz Bromilow and Ben Ashcroft from the pub attended the ceremony, alongside local MP Peter Dowd.

Speaking about the award, Liz said: “We’re absolutely chuffed as we didn’t expect it at all. We looked at our competition before the awards night and thought everyone is doing such fantastic work that it would be really tight. The hospitality industry can be tough so winning something like this gives you great motivation to carry on.”

With nearly 700 entries submitted by both publicans and MPs, PubAid says his year’s winners “reflect the remarkable impact that pubs continue to have on society”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on social media, the Lock and Quay team added: “We only went and did it... to say we’re delighted is an understatement. Thank you to everyone of our community of customers, volunteers and champions - this is YOUR pub and YOUR award!”

Related topics:PubsCommunityEnglandfirst person

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice