'We only went and did it' - Merseyside pub wins prestigious national award

A popular Merseyside venue has been crowned a Community Pub Hero.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An incredible Merseyside pub has won a prestigious accolade at PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards 2025.

Now in its sixth year, the awards - held in partnership with Matthew Clark and the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group - recognise the incredible contributions of 13 pubs and one outstanding community regular who have gone above and beyond to support their local areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s winners were announced at a special ceremony in the House of Commons on Tuesday (March 5) and Merseyside’s only community-owned pub was awarded an impressive accolade. The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community.

The Lock and Quay, Bootle, was crowned England’s Community Support Hero for providing outstanding support to the local community. | Lock and Quay Bootle

Liz Bromilow and Ben Ashcroft from the pub attended the ceremony, alongside local MP Peter Dowd.

Speaking about the award, Liz said: “We’re absolutely chuffed as we didn’t expect it at all. We looked at our competition before the awards night and thought everyone is doing such fantastic work that it would be really tight. The hospitality industry can be tough so winning something like this gives you great motivation to carry on.”

With nearly 700 entries submitted by both publicans and MPs, PubAid says his year’s winners “reflect the remarkable impact that pubs continue to have on society”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, the Lock and Quay team added: “We only went and did it... to say we’re delighted is an understatement. Thank you to everyone of our community of customers, volunteers and champions - this is YOUR pub and YOUR award!”