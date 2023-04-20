4 . Ye Cracke

Ye Cracke is an iconic Liverpool pub, famously know for being where John Lennon used to drink. The 19th-century pub serves a range of beers, wines and spirits and has a great beer garden. The Good Pub Guide said: “Friendly unchanging local with five well kept ales from Marstons and local brews, traditional cider, no food, small unspoilt bar with bare boards and bench seats, snug and a bigger back room with unusual Beatles diorama, local artwork and some photos of John Lennon.” Photo: Local TV