These are some of the city’s most-loved watering holes.
The sun is shining and the weekend is almost here, meaning many of us are probably thinking about one thing... a cold pint in a lovely local pub. But, how do you choose where to go?
Liverpool is home to some pretty iconic watering holes, including a pub that opened in the 1700s and several CAMRA award winners, known for excellent beer and ales.
To make the decision even easier, The Good Pub Guide has compiled a list of the Liverpool pubs it deems ‘worth a visit’, with detailed reviews of the drinks available, the interior and how good the service.
Here are the 16 Liverpool pubs recommended by The Good Pub Guide.
1. Baltic Fleet, Wapping
The Baltic Fleet is a popular independent pub, serving a range of local beers and spirits. It has a lovely outdoor seating area, equipped with heaters for those colder days and nights, as well as seats inside. A new floor is set to open next week, so even more customers can enjoy the CAMRA award-winning pub. The Good Pub Guide gave a special mention to “simple well cooked/priced lunchtime food such as traditional scouse.” Photo: Baltic Fleet
2. The Belvedere, Sugnall Street
The Belvedere is on old-school watering hole, in the heart of Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter. After recently undergoing renovation, the historic pub is thriving. The Good Pub Guide said: “Unspoilt little 19th-century two-room pub with friendly chatty atmosphere, original features including etched glass and coal fires.” Photo: The Belvedere
3. Dead Crafty, Dale Street
At the award-winning DCBC bar on Dale Street, there are 20 rotating taps, with a variety of beers such as Blueberry Pumpkin Spice. They don’t serve food so are happy for you to bring in takeaway! The Good Pub Guide said: “Craft beer bar with 20 on tap and over 150 in bottles, tasters offered by friendly knowledgeable staff.” Photo: @deadcraftybeercompany via Instagram
4. Ye Cracke
Ye Cracke is an iconic Liverpool pub, famously know for being where John Lennon used to drink. The 19th-century pub serves a range of beers, wines and spirits and has a great beer garden. The Good Pub Guide said: “Friendly unchanging local with five well kept ales from Marstons and local brews, traditional cider, no food, small unspoilt bar with bare boards and bench seats, snug and a bigger back room with unusual Beatles diorama, local artwork and some photos of John Lennon.” Photo: Local TV