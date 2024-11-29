11 Liverpool pubs open on Christmas Day 2024 for a festive drink

Whether you’re looking for the chance to get out of the house and avoid the cooking, or your family’s tradition is a pre-dinner pint, many people like to venture to their local pub on Christmas Day.

While, understandably, a number of venues will remain closed on December 25, there are a number of brilliant Liverpool watering holes that will be open (at least for some of the day) to fulfil your festive pint desires.

Here are 11 Liverpool pubs open on Christmas Day. Let us know if we missed your pub off the list.

1 . Handyman, Smithdown Road The Handyman pub on Smithdown Road will be open on Christmas Day between 12.00pm and 3.00pm. | Handyman

2 . The Raven, Walton Vale The Raven Wetherspoons pub will be open on Christmas Day between 11.00am and 3.00pm. | Google Street View

3 . The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street The Philharmonic Dining Rooms will be open on Christmas Day. | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons

4 . The Thomas Frost, Walton Road The Thomas Frost pub will be open on Christmas Day between 11.00am and 3.00pm. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons