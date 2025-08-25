We asked our readers on Facebook to name Liverpool’s roughest ever pubs and received thousands of recommendations. Many readers mentioned the same handful of boozers, while others shared their pub stories from over the years.

Using the comments, we have put together a list of Liverpool’s ‘roughest’ pubs of all time which features 11 of the most mentioned sites.

1 . The Holt, Kensington One person said: "The Holt in Kenny was rough." | John Bradley, CC BY-SA 3.0

2 . The Bow and Arrow, Liverpool The Bow and Arrow was known for being rough, with fights often breaking out. Ricky Tomlinson previously said he ‘feared for his life’ when performing a gig at the now lost pub. | Sue Adair

3 . The Western Approaches, Liverpool Some readers noted The Western Approaches as being 'rough' while others said they remember it being 'alright'. | Google

4 . The Crown, Liverpool The Crown was renamed Dickie Lewis's but locals still remember the old boozer. One said: "My sister got held up there when she worked in the offy with a shot gun." | Sue Adair