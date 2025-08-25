11 of Liverpool's 'roughest' pubs ever as chosen by locals, including The Bow and Arrow

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST

Discover the 11 'roughest' pubs in Liverpool as chosen by locals, complete with a gallery. Share your thoughts with us.

We asked our readers on Facebook to name Liverpool’s roughest ever pubs and received thousands of recommendations. Many readers mentioned the same handful of boozers, while others shared their pub stories from over the years.

Using the comments, we have put together a list of Liverpool’s ‘roughest’ pubs of all time which features 11 of the most mentioned sites.

Take a look at the gallery below and let us know which pubs you think are the roughest.

One person said: "The Holt in Kenny was rough."

1. The Holt, Kensington

One person said: "The Holt in Kenny was rough." | John Bradley, CC BY-SA 3.0

The Bow and Arrow was known for being rough, with fights often breaking out. Ricky Tomlinson previously said he ‘feared for his life’ when performing a gig at the now lost pub.

2. The Bow and Arrow, Liverpool

The Bow and Arrow was known for being rough, with fights often breaking out. Ricky Tomlinson previously said he ‘feared for his life’ when performing a gig at the now lost pub. | Sue Adair

Some readers noted The Western Approaches as being 'rough' while others said they remember it being 'alright'.

3. The Western Approaches, Liverpool

Some readers noted The Western Approaches as being 'rough' while others said they remember it being 'alright'. | Google

The Crown was renamed Dickie Lewis's but locals still remember the old boozer. One said: "My sister got held up there when she worked in the offy with a shot gun."

4. The Crown, Liverpool

The Crown was renamed Dickie Lewis's but locals still remember the old boozer. One said: "My sister got held up there when she worked in the offy with a shot gun." | Sue Adair

