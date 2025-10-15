An immersive restaurant has retained its three AA rosettes for the third year in a row, reports our sister publication Insider.

Liverpool-born chef Andrew Sheridan and his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan own a number of restaurants across the North West, including the multi-award winning Restaurant 8 in Liverpool city centre, OXA on the Wirral and the brand-new Noted in Chester.

Restaurant 8 is the only restaurant in Liverpool to hold three prestigious AA rosettes, which recognises "an outstanding establishment whose culinary standards are high enough to demand national recognition, featuring consistently excellent cooking, high-quality ingredients, and strong supporting elements like intuitive service and a well-chosen wine list".

8 by Andrew Sheridan. | PR

At Restaurant 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people all dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team.

The immersive fine-dining venue opened on Cook Street in 2023, after relocating from Birmingham where it previously held three rosettes.

Andrew Sheridan said: "It's been a brilliant few weeks for Restaurant 8, and we are delighted to be retaining our three AA Rosettes. As a team, we are consistently striving to raise our standards and, most importantly, keep our customers happy."