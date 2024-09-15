Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s top brunch spots have been revealed by DesignMyNight, including one Liverpool venue.

The popular website, which allows customers to tailor their night out depending on their budget, where they want to go and what type of night they're after, shared a list of what it says are’ the best’ brunch venues across the UK.

The guide features dozens of popular eateries, clubs and bars, including Liverpool venue, The Florist, which is described as a ‘strong contender’ for the ‘best brunch restaurant in the UK’.

The Florist, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

Often referred to as one of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ venues, The Florist opened on Hardman Street in 2018 and has become known for its beautiful interior. Housed in the former Royal School for the Blind, the restaurant and bar can be easily spotted, with a fantastic floral display adorning the entrance to the Grade II Listed building.

In its description of the botany-filled restaurant DesignMyNight said: “The Florist is a strong contender for the best brunch restaurant in the UK. Toting actual living trees, the Liverpool gem is an absolute beaut. Plus, it has something for everyone, from buttermilk fried chicken waffles and smoked trout eggs Benedict to smashed avocado on toast.”

UK-wide brand, Flight Club - which recently opened a new site on Liverpool’s Chavasse Park - also featured, with DesignMyNight praising it’s darts social offer which includes bottomless pizza paddles and bottles of prosecco.