Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 offers exclusive deals to explore the city's vibrant dining scene, running from May 10 to 18. Discover hidden gems and favourites at great prices.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool Restaurant Week is officially here, with dozens of popular restaurants, bars and cafes around the city offering exclusive deals and discounts.

Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the popular campaign will run from May 10 to 18. See some of our favourite deals here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Liverpool Restaurant Week?

Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, Liverpool it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35.

Liverpool Restaurant Week. | Liverpool Restaurant Week.

Dozens of fantastic restaurants and cafes took part in 2024, from Hawksmoor, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, NORD and Riva Blu, to Bold Street Coffee, Gran Caffe and Key Lime Coffee.

When is Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025?

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. This means customers can benefit from deals across two weekends and ‘explore the city by plate’. You can also pick up a Foodie Passport from participating venues to be in with a chance of winning a meal out each week for a whole year. Simply collect five stamps to be in with a chance.

Liverpool Restaurant Week. Image: Liverpool BID | Liverpool BID

Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 participating venues

Albert’s Schloss

Almost Famous

Barburrito

Bistro Pierre

Black Cat Club

Bundobust

Cafe Tabac

Chamber 36

Delhi House Cafe

El Gato Negro

Fazenda

Fat Hippo

Frederiks

Franco Manca

Gaucho

Gino D’Acampo

Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen

Gusto

Hanover Street Social

Hard Days Night Hotel

Haute Dolci

Holy Garage

Liverpool Restaurant Week. | Liverpool BID Company

LEAF on Bold Street

London Carriage Works

Love Lane Brewery

Lunya

Lunyalita

Madre

Malmaison

Maldron Hotel

Marco Pierre White

Ma Boyle’s

Neighbourhood

Ninello’s

Nova Scotia

Pho Castle Street

PINNS

Pizza Punks

Queens Wine Bar + Bistro

Revolution

Revolucion de Cuba

Salt House Tapas

San Carlo

So Salsa Bold Street

Stoke Restaurant

Taco Bell

Tempest on Tithebarn

The Alchemist

The Brunch and Cocktail Club

The Dog & Collar

The Liner Hotel

The Municipal Hotel & Spa

The Pen Factory

The Real Greek

Turtle Bay (Hanover St)

Turtle Bay (Victoria St)

Voyagers

Wagamama

Wildwood

Wreck Bistro

Yamama

Yo! Liverpool ONE

Zenn

Ziba

Zizzi