Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025: Full list of participating restaurants, cafes and bars
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Liverpool Restaurant Week is officially here, with dozens of popular restaurants, bars and cafes around the city offering exclusive deals and discounts.
Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the popular campaign will run from May 10 to 18. See some of our favourite deals here.
What is Liverpool Restaurant Week?
Liverpool Restaurant Week gives local venues the chance to provide customers with top deals. Taking place at what can be a quiet week of the year, to support the industry, Liverpool it was first launched last year and is designed to cast a spotlight on the city’s restaurant sector. All participating venues will offer exclusive deals between £5 and £35.
Dozens of fantastic restaurants and cafes took part in 2024, from Hawksmoor, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, NORD and Riva Blu, to Bold Street Coffee, Gran Caffe and Key Lime Coffee.
When is Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025?
Liverpool Restaurant Week 2025 will take place over nine days, from May 10 to 18. This means customers can benefit from deals across two weekends and ‘explore the city by plate’. You can also pick up a Foodie Passport from participating venues to be in with a chance of winning a meal out each week for a whole year. Simply collect five stamps to be in with a chance.
- Albert’s Schloss
- Almost Famous
- Barburrito
- Bistro Pierre
- Black Cat Club
- Bundobust
- Cafe Tabac
- Chamber 36
- Delhi House Cafe
- El Gato Negro
- Fazenda
- Fat Hippo
- Frederiks
- Franco Manca
- Gaucho
- Gino D’Acampo
- Gordon Ramsay Bread Street Kitchen
- Gusto
- Hanover Street Social
- Hard Days Night Hotel
- Haute Dolci
- Holy Garage
- LEAF on Bold Street
- London Carriage Works
- Love Lane Brewery
- Lunya
- Lunyalita
- Madre
- Malmaison
- Maldron Hotel
- Marco Pierre White
- Ma Boyle’s
- Neighbourhood
- Ninello’s
- Nova Scotia
- Pho Castle Street
- PINNS
- Pizza Punks
- Queens Wine Bar + Bistro
- Revolution
- Revolucion de Cuba
- Salt House Tapas
- San Carlo
- So Salsa Bold Street
- Stoke Restaurant
- Taco Bell
- Tempest on Tithebarn
- The Alchemist
- The Brunch and Cocktail Club
- The Dog & Collar
- The Liner Hotel
- The Municipal Hotel & Spa
- The Pen Factory
- The Real Greek
- Turtle Bay (Hanover St)
- Turtle Bay (Victoria St)
- Voyagers
- Wagamama
- Wildwood
- Wreck Bistro
- Yamama
- Yo! Liverpool ONE
- Zenn
- Ziba
- Zizzi
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.