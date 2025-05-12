Liverpool Restaurant Week is back, with dozens of popular restaurants, bars and cafes around the city offering exclusive deals and discounts.

Designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene - without breaking the bank - the popular campaign will run from May 10 to 18.

All participating venues are offering exclusive deals between £5 and £35 and we have put together a list of all 38 cafes and restaurants where you can grab a great deal for just £5. Take a look at the gallery below.

1 . Ninello's, Duke Street Ninello's is offering a freshly baked homemade croissant paired with a selection of authentic Italian coffee for £5. | Ninello's/ Liverpool Restaurant Week

2 . Pullman Liverpool, King’s Dock You can get a hot drink and something sweet for £5 at Pullman Liverpool. | Chris Morgan via Wikimedia Commons

3 . Barburrito, Liverpool ONE Barburrito at Liverpool ONE is serving up a flavour-packed deal for Liverpool Restaurant Week – grab a portion of Loaded Nachos and a drink (choose from Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Diet Coke or Coke Zero) for just £5. | Barburrito

4 . Nova Scotia, Mann Island Nova Scotia is offering any tea/coffee and a pastry for £5. | Nova Scotia via Instagram