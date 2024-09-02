Liverpool is a haven of incredible restaurants, street food markets and cafes, with a range of options suitable for all ages, tastes and dietary requirements. But, it can be tricky to decide where to dine if you’re visiting the city for a short amount of time.

To make the task a little easier, BBC Good Food’s Tony Naylor dined across the city, and named his favourite restaurants, ranging from fine dining venues to eateries perfect for cheap eats with the kids.

As we celebrate Food & Drink Month, we have taken a look back at Tony’s recommendations,. So, from The Art School Restaurant to Bundobust, here are BBC Good Food’s top Liverpool restaurants.

1 . Manifest, Baltic Triangle Manifest is in the heart of Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle and is often named as one of the best eateries in the cities. Tony Naylor said Manifest is best for casual dining and special occasions, and praised Chef and co-owner Paul Durand’s ‘skill’ and ‘knowledge. | Manifest

2 . Buyers Club, Hardman Street Buyers Club is a hidden restaurant on Hardman Street, offering a range of small plates and craft ales. Tony Naylor recommends visiting for casual dining and cheap eats and said it produces ‘some of the best Italian food in the region’. | Buyers Club

3 . Duke Street Market, Duke Street Duke Street Market is a popular venue, featuring a range of different food vendors and drinks. Tony Naylor recommends visiting for child-friendly casual dining and cheap eats, noting: “Even when packed, it exudes a buzzy energy rather than feeling like a chore.” Tony also praised Barnacle, which was previously a separate restaurant but is now one of the food vendors. | Duke Street Market via Instagram