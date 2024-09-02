Liverpool restaurants: 18 best places to eat in Liverpool according to BBC Good Food guide

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 09:08 BST

Tony Naylor names his top Liverpool restaurants, ranging from fine dining venues to eateries perfect for cheap eats with the kids.

Liverpool is a haven of incredible restaurants, street food markets and cafes, with a range of options suitable for all ages, tastes and dietary requirements. But, it can be tricky to decide where to dine if you’re visiting the city for a short amount of time.

To make the task a little easier, BBC Good Food’s Tony Naylor dined across the city, and named his favourite restaurants, ranging from fine dining venues to eateries perfect for cheap eats with the kids.

As we celebrate Food & Drink Month, we have taken a look back at Tony’s recommendations,. So, from The Art School Restaurant to Bundobust, here are BBC Good Food’s top Liverpool restaurants.

Manifest is in the heart of Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle and is often named as one of the best eateries in the cities. Tony Naylor said Manifest is best for casual dining and special occasions, and praised Chef and co-owner Paul Durand’s ‘skill’ and ‘knowledge.

1. Manifest, Baltic Triangle

Buyers Club is a hidden restaurant on Hardman Street, offering a range of small plates and craft ales. Tony Naylor recommends visiting for casual dining and cheap eats and said it produces ‘some of the best Italian food in the region’.

2. Buyers Club, Hardman Street

Duke Street Market is a popular venue, featuring a range of different food vendors and drinks. Tony Naylor recommends visiting for child-friendly casual dining and cheap eats, noting: “Even when packed, it exudes a buzzy energy rather than feeling like a chore.” Tony also praised Barnacle, which was previously a separate restaurant but is now one of the food vendors.

3. Duke Street Market, Duke Street

Madre is a popular restaurant, serving up tacos and cocktails. Tony Naylor said its best for cheap eats and casual dining, praising the birria tacos of slow-cooked, spicy beef shin with Oaxaca cheese.

4. Madre, Albert Dock

