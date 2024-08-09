10 top Liverpool restaurants nominated for British Restaurant Awards 2024

By Emma Dukes

Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT

Eight eateries are competing for the title of Best Liverpool Restaurant.

The nominations for this year’s prestigious British Restaurant Awards have been revealed, and ten Liverpool venues have made the cut.

Now in its sixth year, the annual awards celebrate the very best restaurants, bars and chefs around the country with accolades such as Best Luxury Restaurant, Restaurant of the Year, and Best Liverpool Restaurant.

The sparkling awards ceremony will take place on August 28 at the Crown London Hotel, promising ‘an evening of culinary celebration that will leave an indelible mark on the food industry’.

From an immersive fine dining experience to a veggie junk food venue, here - in no particular order - are all the Liverpool eateries up for an accolade at the British Restaurant Awards 2024. Let us know which Liverpool restaurants you think are award-worthy.

Neighbourhood bar and restaurant, the Buyer's Club, is up for the Best Liverpool Restaurant award.

1. Buyer's Club. Hardman Street

Neighbourhood bar and restaurant, the Buyer's Club, is up for the Best Liverpool Restaurant award. | Buyer's Club via Facebook

Luxury, immersive restaurant, 8 by Andrew Sheridan, is up for two awards. They are: Best Restaurant in Liverpool and Best Culinary Experience.

2. 8 by Andrew Sheridan, Cook Street

Luxury, immersive restaurant, 8 by Andrew Sheridan, is up for two awards. They are: Best Restaurant in Liverpool and Best Culinary Experience. | PR

Maray is up for the title of Best Liverpool Restaurant. The popular small plates restaurant has two locations in Liverpool city centre.

3. Maray, Bold Street/Royal Albert Dock

Maray is up for the title of Best Liverpool Restaurant. The popular small plates restaurant has two locations in Liverpool city centre. | Emma Dukes

Bem Brasil, a chain Steakhouse restaurant, is up for Best Liverpool Restaurant.

4. Bem Brasil Liverpool, Hanover Street

Bem Brasil, a chain Steakhouse restaurant, is up for Best Liverpool Restaurant. | Bem Brasil Liverpool

