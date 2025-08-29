12 Liverpool restaurants get new food hygiene ratings, including zero star

These 12 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 29, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

1 . Shirin Cafe, Prescot Road L13 5UX Shirin Cafe received a four out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Google

2 . Food Republic, Goodison Road L4 4EJ Food Republic received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 30, 2025. | Google

3 . Wok & Go, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE Wok & Go received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google