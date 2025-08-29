12 Liverpool restaurants get new food hygiene ratings, including zero star

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover which Liverpool restaurants and takeaways have received new food hygiene ratings, including some given zero or one star.

These 12 Liverpool restaurants and takeaways have received new food hygiene ratings, according to reports recently published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

The latest published rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

The following businesses have recently had their ratings published on the Food Standards Agency website, though visits may have taken place several weeks ago. Information is correct as of August 29, 2025.

Take a look at the latest ratings below.

Shirin Cafe received a four out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025.

1. Shirin Cafe, Prescot Road L13 5UX

Shirin Cafe received a four out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 31, 2025. | Google

Food Republic received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 30, 2025.

2. Food Republic, Goodison Road L4 4EJ

Food Republic received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 30, 2025. | Google

Wok & Go received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025.

3. Wok & Go, Ranelagh Street L1 1QE

Wok & Go received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 22, 2025. | Google

Chiu's received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025.

4. Chiu's, Park Road L8 6SE

Chiu's received a three out of five star food hygiene rating after an inspection on July 21, 2025. | Google Street View

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsLiverpoolRestaurantsFood Standards AgencyFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice